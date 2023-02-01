Trainer steps in to help 8th grade basketball player at Upstate school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8th grade basketball player at Southside Christian School suffered from a seizure and cardiac arrest during Tuesday night’s game, according to the school.

The school said Kamari Williams, also known as K. Will, was playing against Brashier Middle College when trainer Chris Young stepped into perform CPR for close to 10 minutes waiting for EMT’s to arrive. They were able to stabilize Williams and take him to the hospital.

Williams spent all night at the hospital receiving treatment, according to the school.

“We are praising God for K Will’s life, the staff involved in the emergency, and are praying for wisdom for the doctors now trying to understand how and why this happened,” said the school.

MORE NEWS: AG: Upstate man sentenced to prison for using spy-camera to film teens

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.