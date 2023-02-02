HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday.

Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges (Horry County PD)

According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.

The officer who found the dog noticed it was the same breed taken from a home on that road during a previous investigation, according to the report.

“The R/O (reporting officer) then went up the road where the dogs had been seized and found approximately 21 additional dogs both in pens and tethered in violation of tethering ordinance,” the report states.

At the wooded lot on Merritt Road, officers charged Herbert Dozier, 61, with 21 counts of care and treatment of animals.

Dozier was charged with and found guilty of care and treatment of animals living in the same conditions in August 2022.

He was released on bond Wednesday afternoon.

All 21 dogs were seized and transported to the Horry County Animal Care Center for assessment, treatment, and care, where they remain at this time.

The dogs involved in this case are not currently available for adoption or rescue.

To submit a non-emergent, animal-related crime tip to the HCPD Environmental Services Division, email environmentalservices@horrycountysc.gov.

The Horry County Animal Care Center reopened on Wednesday.

