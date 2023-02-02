Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson, dispatch says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County, according to Homeland City Fire Department.

The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m.

The fire is burning about an acre on top of trash pile inside the landfill, according to the fire captain.

The captains said the landfill facility is lined up to bring equipment on to pour dirt on and smother the fire. Until then, the fire department is getting rid of smaller fires.

