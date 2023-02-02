Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.

Officials said they found drug paraphernalia on Ledford during the initial search and meth once she arrived at jail.

Ledford was charged with felonious possession of meth, felonious possession of CS in prison/jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said a judge issued Ledford a $30,000 secured bond.

