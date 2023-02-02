Deputies searching for missing man who escaped from ambulance

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a missing man who escaped from an ambulance on Thursday.

Deputies said 51-year-old Keith Randall Kellett escaped near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 at around 3 p.m.

Kellett is wearing a burgundy colored hospital gown with no shoes and is in need of medical assistance.

Deputies are currently searching for Kellett in the area where he was last seen.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 911.

