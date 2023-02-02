Dispatch: Crews respond to deadly house fire in Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews responded to a deadly house fire Wednesday night.
The call came in at 10:56 p.m. for a fire at a home located at 132 Old Denver Road, according to dispatch.
Officials said crews were on scene until 4:35 a.m. before it was cleared.
At this time, the victim killed in the fire has not been identified.
