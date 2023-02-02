Dispatch: Crews respond to deadly house fire in Anderson

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews responded to a deadly house fire Wednesday night.

The call came in at 10:56 p.m. for a fire at a home located at 132 Old Denver Road, according to dispatch.

Officials said crews were on scene until 4:35 a.m. before it was cleared.

At this time, the victim killed in the fire has not been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Laurens man faces years in prison for alleged criminal sexual conduct

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Day 9: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Murdaugh Tree
Snapchat video sent from Paul Murdaugh's phone
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Murdaugh trial recap: Videos reveal new details from the night of murders
Homicide Victim Identified
Homicide Victim Identified