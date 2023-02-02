Dispatch: Crews respond to deadly house fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews responded to a deadly house fire Wednesday night.

The call came in at 10:56 p.m. for a fire at a home located at 132 Old Denver Road, according to dispatch.

Officials said crews were on scene until 4:35 a.m. before it was cleared.

At this time, the victim killed in the fire has not been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Laurens man faces years in prison for alleged criminal sexual conduct

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.