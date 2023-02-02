Dog and puppies killed during fire, animal rescue asking for donations

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rusty’s Legacy animal rescue in Marion, NC, announced that a recent fire at their shelter killed multiple dogs and left the building damaged.

Officials from the shelter said the fire burned a kennel and sadly killed a mother dog and her puppies. They added that an electrician looked at the issue and determined that a wire shorted out and started a fire that eventually engulfed the entire kennel.

According to officials, the fire also destroyed the electrical system for the entire rescue and damaged the drainage system for one of the puppy quarantine areas.

Officials estimated that the repairs could cost around $8,000. Those interested in donating to the rescue can visit their Facebook to learn more.

