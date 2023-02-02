GE Appliances expanding SC operations with distribution center in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GE Appliances (GEA) announced it is expanding it operations in South Carolina with a distribution center in Greenville County.

The $50 million investment is projected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

The leading manufacturer in quality home appliances sold under, Monogram, Cafe, GE Profile, GE, Haier and Hotpoint brands. The company offers a large portfolio of products including refrigerators, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters.

The Greenville facility will be GEA’s second South Carolina location, following the opening of its state-of-the-art water heater manufacturing facility in Camden last year.

“South Carolina has a long-standing relationship with GE Appliances, and we are proud to announce the expansion of another GEA facility. Bringing innovative manufacturers to our state is an essential part of strengthening our economy, and I am proud that we have the infrastructure and skilled workforce in place to allow companies like GE Appliances to thrive,” said Gov. McMaster in a release.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.

“We are always pleased when an industry leading brand like GE Appliances, a Haier company, chooses to expand operations here in Greenville County. The company’s well-earned reputation in consumer appliance manufacturing, its emphasis on sustainability and its passion for being good community leaders fits well in Greenville County, and we wish them success here long into the future,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp in a release.

