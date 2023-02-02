Laurens man faces years in prison for alleged criminal sexual conduct

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect is facing years in prison for a sex crime involving a victim younger than 15.

Officers said 29-year-old Corey McCall was recently charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond. They added that he faces up to 20 years in prison for the offense.

According to officers, McCall was reportedly in the same family as the victim and had a place of authority over them. Officers stated that the victim was somewhere between the ages of 11 and 14 when the incident(s) happened.

Anyone with information regarding sexual assault investigations is asked to call (864) 984-3532 or CrimeStoppers at 68-CRIME.

