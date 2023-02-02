Man arrested following shooting that injured man on New Year’s Eve

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they have arrested a second suspect following a shooting that injured a man on New Year’s Eve.

Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers say a gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, deputies arrested 30-year-old Adrian Micheal Watts at around 3:30 p.m. on the following charges:

Adrian Watts, 30
Adrian Watts, 30(Asheville Police Department)
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Felony flee to elude arrest w/motor vehicle
  • Reckless Driving
  • Speeding
  • Resist, Delay, Obstruct
  • Failure to Stop at a Stop sign
  • Felony Probation Violation x3

Watts was in possession of a gun during the arrest.

Deputies said another suspect 24-year-old Christian Tavian Drane was arrested and booked into the Buncombe County Jail on Jan. 17, but released six days later under a $25,000 bond.

Christian Tavian Drane, 24
Christian Tavian Drane, 24(Asheville Police Department)

