Man arrested following shooting that injured man on New Year’s Eve

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they have arrested a second suspect following a shooting that injured a man on New Year’s Eve.

Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers say a gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, deputies arrested 30-year-old Adrian Micheal Watts at around 3:30 p.m. on the following charges:

Adrian Watts, 30 (Asheville Police Department)

Possession of firearm by felon

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession of firearm by felon

Felony flee to elude arrest w/motor vehicle

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Failure to Stop at a Stop sign

Felony Probation Violation x3

Watts was in possession of a gun during the arrest.

Deputies said another suspect 24-year-old Christian Tavian Drane was arrested and booked into the Buncombe County Jail on Jan. 17, but released six days later under a $25,000 bond.

Christian Tavian Drane, 24 (Asheville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.