Man arrested following shooting that injured man on New Year’s Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they have arrested a second suspect following a shooting that injured a man on New Year’s Eve.
Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 to investigate reports of a shooting.
Officers say a gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, Feb. 21, deputies arrested 30-year-old Adrian Micheal Watts at around 3:30 p.m. on the following charges:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Felony flee to elude arrest w/motor vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding
- Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Failure to Stop at a Stop sign
- Felony Probation Violation x3
Watts was in possession of a gun during the arrest.
Deputies said another suspect 24-year-old Christian Tavian Drane was arrested and booked into the Buncombe County Jail on Jan. 17, but released six days later under a $25,000 bond.
