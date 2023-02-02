Man pled guilty to 2021 crash that killed grandmother, 6-year-old grandson

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Thirteenth Judicial Circuit announced that a Pickens man pled guilty and was sentenced to 36 years in prison following a 2021 crash that killed a grandmother and six-year-old grandson.

Officials said 31-year-old Jose Martin Guzman Pliego of Pickens pled guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

The solicitor’s office said evidence presented at the plea established that on November 4, 2021, Pliego, while under the influence of alcohol, crashed into another vehicle driving southbound on Highway 123.

The solicitor’s office said the victims, Gladys Holbrooks two of her great-grandchildren, 6-year-old Cameron Michael Durham and 4-year-old Kynsee Durham as well as her grandchildren, the parents of her great-grandchildren, Barry Durham and Kathryn Rhodes were in the vehicle, according to the office.

Officials said Holbrooks’ vehicle rolled and ultimately came to a rest on its hood where it pinned and killed her and Cameron Durham.

Barry Durham suffered numerous injuries including substantial pelvic fractures and Kynsee Durham broke both her legs and suffered a spinal injury.

