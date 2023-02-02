Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.

Deputies said the girls were reported missing at around 7:17 a.m.

Wheeler is five-foot-two inches tall, weighs 117 pounds with blue eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a red hoodie with green plaid pajama pants

Kimbrell is five feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds with black hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie with pink camo pajama pants.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or leave a tup through Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com

