Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area.
According to police, they are still investigating the incident.
If anyone has information or has suffered car damage from this activity, email benjamin.baker@gwdcity.com.
