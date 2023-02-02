Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months.

According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area.

Officers said the suspects weren’t working with each other. They added that officers were able to identify them by their unique methods.

The first suspect, Ronald Anderson, was charged with damage to real property, six counts of felony breaking and entering and six counts of larceny after breaking and entering. He was already in the Buncombe County Detention Center for a probation violation.

The second suspect, William Jeter Henson III, was charged with nine counts of felony breaking and entering and seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering. Henson was taken into custody on January 18 and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $10,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This month, the African American history museum begins the renovation process. Volunteers are...
‘We can dream it, we can also build it’: Greenville Cultural Exchange Center gets new board and investor
One-on-one with Harvey Gantt
One-on-one with Harvey Gantt
Alex Murdaugh looks at evidence from his wife Maggie Murdaugh's cell phone during his double...
Cellphone videos played, son’s best friends take stand in Murdaugh trial
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, left, and Rep. Jeff Johnson, right, talk during a debate...
SC House passes bill to criminalize fentanyl trafficking