Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months.

According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area.

Officers said the suspects weren’t working with each other. They added that officers were able to identify them by their unique methods.

The first suspect, Ronald Anderson, was charged with damage to real property, six counts of felony breaking and entering and six counts of larceny after breaking and entering. He was already in the Buncombe County Detention Center for a probation violation.

The second suspect, William Jeter Henson III, was charged with nine counts of felony breaking and entering and seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering. Henson was taken into custody on January 18 and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $10,000 secure bond.

