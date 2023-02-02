Upstate man accused of having criminal sexual conduct with 13-year-old

Edward Jefferies
Edward Jefferies(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man was recently charged for an incident involving a minor in December 2022.

Deputies said Edward Jefferies Jr. was charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and taken into custody on January 31, 2023.

According to deputies, the suspect allegedly had criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old at a house in Cherokee County on December 26, 2022.

