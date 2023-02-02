Vandalism creates sanitary sewer overflow in Taylors

Vandalism creates sewer overflow in Taylors
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict (MetroConnects) is investigating a sanitary sewer overflow in Taylors that happened on Wednesday

MetroConnects’ crews worked overnight to remove rocks and several large boulders that had been thrown down into the manhole, causing the sewer line to become blocked.

The manhole has been cleared and damages to the manhole and sewer line have been repaired. Officials said the incident did not affect MetroConnects’ ability to provide sewer service to the area and did not affect the drinking water.

Residents are encouraged to avoid contact with the water at Mountain Creek until testing is completed to confirm that bacteria levels have returned to normal.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has been notified of the spill.

For more information, call 864 277-4442 and visit metroconnects.org for updates.

