WATCH LIVE: Day 9 of the Murdaugh murder trial continues

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The judge overseeing the murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to rule Thursday whether to allow the state to admit evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh trial recap: Videos reveal new details from the night of murders

We will live stream the trial in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

You can bookmark this web page to return to the latest live trial coverage each day.

Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys approach the bench to discuss confidential information with the judge.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

For complete coverage of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family, click here to visit the Murdaugh Trial section at FOXCarolina.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to deadly house fire in Anderson.
Woman dies in house fire in Anderson, coroner says
Herbert Dozier
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Niya and Nasir, two young children killed in a house fire in Bostic, NC.
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
New evidence revealed in Murdaugh Trial
New evidence revealed in Murdaugh Trial
Recruitment for more mentors
Recruitment for more mentors