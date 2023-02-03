Asheville PD looking for suspect wanted in drive-by shooting; juvenile arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a mid-day drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Atkinson Street around 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 30 to investigate multiple reports of gunshots. Officers searched the nearby area and were unable to locate a suspect but did find 10 shell casings. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The department said after further investigation, 18-year-old was charged with felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and no operator license but is still on the run.

According to police, a juvenile was also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm within enclosure, city ordinance firearm violation and going armed to the terror of the people.

Waters is described as five foot eight, 140 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that has information on where Waters might be is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

