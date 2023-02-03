Day 10: Murdaugh murder trial to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

A judge is expected to hear additional testimony from banking officials Friday morning as he decides whether the jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial jury will hear it.

We will live stream the trial in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

You can bookmark this web page to return to the latest live trial coverage each day.

Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys approach the bench to discuss confidential information with the judge.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

