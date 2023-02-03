Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.

According to deputies, an argument between two or three people led to the shooting. They added that they are still working to identify a suspect.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

