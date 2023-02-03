Deputies searching for missing man last seen on Sunday

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. was last seen at the Shelter of Hope possibly wearing a blue coat and khaki pants.

Deputies said Hoover is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

