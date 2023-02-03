Deputies searching for missing man last seen on Sunday

Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. 60
Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. 60(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. was last seen at the Shelter of Hope possibly wearing a blue coat and khaki pants.

Deputies said Hoover is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Wear Red Day For Heart Disease Awareness
National Wear Red Day For Heart Disease Awareness
Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.
WWE Smackdown In Greenville Tonight
WWE Friday Night Smackdown In Greenville Tonight
Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.