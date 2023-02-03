Florida murder suspect taken into custody after chase into Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect wanted for murder in Florida was taken into custody in the Ellenboro area earlier tonight.

Deputies said law enforcement in Florida recently contacted the US Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force asking them for help finding Matthew Flores, a man wanted for murder in Florida.

According to deputies, North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers spotted Flores in McDowell County and tried to get him to stop. However, he refused and led them into Rutherford County, where deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase.

Deputies stated that the chase continued until Flores crashed in the Ellenboro area and tried to escape on foot before deputies caught him.

Following the chase, Flores was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and examined before being booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Officials didn’t release any other information about Flores or the murder he is wanted for. We will update this story as officials give more details.

