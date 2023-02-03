Former youth pastor, school employee accused of child sex crimes in WNC

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a former Macon County youth pastor and current employee of a school in Haywood County has been charged with child sex crimes Thursday.

Deputies said the special victims unit was investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct that led to the arrest of Evan Jordan Jensen.

Jensen was charged with one felony of indecent liberties with child, according to deputies. His bond was set at $20,000.

This investigation is still ongoing.

