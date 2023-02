The goat farming, hitchhiking, air force veteran and veteran stand-up comedy performer, “Peachy Tom” Emmons brings some laughter to Access Carolina and talks about his style of comedy.

You can see him perform February 9 at VFW 9273 in Piedmont.

"Peachy Tom" to perform February 9. (Tom Emmons)

