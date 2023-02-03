Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house

Deputies search house in Henderson County
Deputies search house in Henderson County(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Harris Street.

Deputies said the Henderson County Drug Task Force responded with the Henderson County SWAT Team on Wednesday, February 1, to execute the search warrant. During the search, deputies reportedly found the following.

  • 14.32 grams of suspected Fentanyl
  • 4.96 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 3.81 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 14.5 dosage units of a Schule IV Controlled Substance
  • 10 dosage units of a Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 2.41 grams of Marijuana

45-year-old Karleef Caldwell was found at the house during the search and taken into custody. According to deputies, he was charged with the following.

Karleef Caldwell
Karleef Caldwell(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
  • Felony Trafficking in Opiate/Opium
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver (PWIMSD) Sch II Controlled Substance.
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Methamphetamine.
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Cocaine.
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Sch VI Controlled Substance.
  • Felony Maintain a Dwelling for Purpose of Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance.
  • Felony Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance with 1000ft of a Park.
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Sch III Controlled Substance.
  • Possess Marijuana up to a 1/2 ounce
  • Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Caldwell is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond.

Deputies stated that the investigation began after nearby residents complained about the number of people coming and going from the house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SLED responding to officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg
Suspect shot after stabbing K-9 in Spartanburg, deputies say
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial
Trial analysts discuss adding financial evidence to Murdaugh murder trial
Clemson University bake sale controversy
Clemson University bake sale controversy
Getting Answers: Unsafe intersection at Welcome Elementary School
Getting Answers: Unsafe intersection at Welcome Elementary School