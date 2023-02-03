Day 11: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app for Roku.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Murdaugh trial recap: Finances and firearms dominate Friday’s testimony

We will live stream the trial in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

You can bookmark this web page to return to the latest live trial coverage each day.

Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys approach the bench to discuss confidential information with the judge.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

For complete coverage of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family, click here to visit the Murdaugh Trial section at FOXCarolina.com.

