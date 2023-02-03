Pickens County looking to update Unified Development Standards Ordinance

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week, Pickens County Council held a work session to discuss the county’s Unified Development Standards Ordinance.

The ordinance was adopted in 2008 and last amended four years ago.

“Looking at infrastructure, looking at the things that are needed as we continue to grow. As new developments go up, as new communities are built,” said Pickens County Council Chair Chris Bowers.

The UDSO regulates the use of land, developments, use of buildings, and more in the unincorporated parts of the county.

“We think people should have the right to do within reason what they want to with their property, but it can’t impact the rest of everyone where you can’t enjoy your life that such things you can’t get to work in a timely fashion, or the EMS can’t get to you or the police if you, god forbid, need them can’t get to them quickly,” said Daniel Lee.

Lee lives in Pickens County and is part of a newly formed group that’s pushing to make sure there is land for future generations called the ‘Community Alliance for Sustainable Development’.

“If we don’t manage this it’s going to be detrimental to everyone in terms of your quality of life. So don’t think just because you may be up in the hills that this won’t affect you,” he said.

Among the topics of conversation for the county council, existing infrastructure, emergency services, and how those could hold up against the expected growth.

“We feel like we have some really good bones, really good structure in the ordinance. But it just needs to be brought to the current standard and brought up to current times,” explained Bowers.

Following the work session, leaders say they will have another similar workshop soon and anticipate the UDSO will be on the agenda for the next Committee of the Whole meeting.

