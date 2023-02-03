RECIPE: Sam’s Brown Dog cocktail

Author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter pays tribute to his longtime companion, Tina, a.k.a. “Sweet Brown Dog,” with a special cocktail.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter pays tribute to his longtime companion, Tina, a.k.a. “Sweet Brown Dog,” with a special cocktail.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Sam’s Brown Dog cocktail

1.5 oz. Irish whiskey

1 oz. Chocolate peanut butter whiskey

1/4 oz. Amaro

Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into martini glass.

In loving memory of Tina.
In loving memory of Tina.(Access Carolina staff)
In loving memory of Tina, a.k.a. Sweet Brown Dog.
In loving memory of Tina, a.k.a. Sweet Brown Dog.(Access Carolina staff)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chef Veera Gaul's beetroot and goat cheese towers
RECIPE: Beetroot and goat cheese towers
Chef Veera Gaul's beetroot and goat cheese towers
Beetroot and goat cheese towers
Comedian "Peachy Tom" stops by for Funny Friday.
Funny Friday: Peachy Tom
Sam Slaughter pays tribute to his beloved pet with the Brown Dog cocktail.
Sam's Brown Dog cocktail