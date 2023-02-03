RECIPE: Sam’s Brown Dog cocktail

Author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter pays tribute to his longtime companion, Tina, a.k.a. “Sweet Brown Dog,” with a special cocktail.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Sam’s Brown Dog cocktail

1.5 oz. Irish whiskey

1 oz. Chocolate peanut butter whiskey

1/4 oz. Amaro

Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into martini glass.

In loving memory of Tina. (Access Carolina staff)

