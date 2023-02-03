Save the date: Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 dates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Throw on your boots, hop in the truck and get ready because Greenville Country Music Fest just announced the dates for the 2023 festival.

This year’s country music festival, held at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville, will be a 3-day event running from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy line dancing, multiple stages, tons of fest food and fun, and music from your favorite country artist.

Festival organizers said artists and early bird ticket sales will be announced soon.

MORE NEWS: Clemson University students speak on bake sale controversy

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.