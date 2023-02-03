Several families displaced after home fire in Spartanburg Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross is assisting several families after their homes were destroyed following a fire on Friday.

Crews with Spartanburg City Fire responded to an apartment fire that happened on Fernwood Glendale Road.

However, at this time, there is no word on injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting seven people by providing financial assistance and immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter.

If anyone would like to help the families by making a donation, click here.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

