SLED responding to officer involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg County
SLED said they were requested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the situation.
This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.
