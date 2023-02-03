Thousands of cases remain unsolved on National Missing Persons Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National Missing Persons Day and unfortunately, thousands of cases remain unsolved.

It is estimated that about 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States every year and 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons system (NamUs).

NamUs said many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.

Although there are usually people that go missing every year, in each state, WiseVoter said the states that have the highest total populations tend to also have the highest numbers of people who go missing as well.

North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina are ranked in the top 20 of states with the most undefined missing persons cases:

North Carolina has 43 cases and ranks 11th.

Georgia has 38 cases and ranks 12th.

South Carolina has 26 cases and ranks 18th.

FOX Carolina spoke to the families of several missing people who all describe not knowing what has happened or where their loved ones are as an emotional rollercoaster.

Anyone with information on a missing person can contact their local law enforcement offices or the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System here.

