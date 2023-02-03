TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-26 in Laurens Co. due to crash

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say all lanes are blocked on I-26 in Laurens County due to an early Friday morning crash.

Troopers with Highway Patrols said the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. near exit 54 eastbound.

There is no word on the seriousness of the crash or if there are injuries.

As of 7:22 a.m., all lanes are still blocked and traffic is being redirected.

Stay tuned for more details.

