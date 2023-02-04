20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m.

The coroner said the crash happened the victim 20-year-old Avery Lee King was taken to the hospital for treatment, but passed away at 11:52 p.m.

