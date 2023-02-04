20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m.

The coroner said the crash happened the victim 20-year-old Avery Lee King was taken to the hospital for treatment, but passed away at 11:52 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A suspicious object is spotted in the sky across the Upstate on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted in the sky across the Upstate
Food share program
New food initiative hopes to fill gaps in access to food
Acupuncture may alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients
Greenville patient says acupuncture helped with the symptoms of cancer treatment
Firearms examiner Paul Greer removes a shotgun from an evidence box during Alex Murdaugh's...
Murdaugh trial recap: Finances and firearms dominate Friday’s testimony