28-year-old woman identified as fatal wrong-way crash victim

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have identified a 28-year-old woman who died in a wrong-way crash on I-20 East in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim identified as Jayla Cayruth who died at the scene.

Investigators say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

