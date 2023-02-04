Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight.

Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.

Deputies described Cruell as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 130 pounds. They added that she has medium back length black/brown mix braids in her hair.

Anyone with information regarding Cruell is asked to call (864) 271-5210.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.