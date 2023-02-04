FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport.

The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The post did not specify a reason for the grounding of planes at the three airports.

Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor confirmed that the agency had halted all flights but referred questions as tot he reason for the decision to the FAA.

But the news comes as the Biden Administration is moving forward with a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military.

It would be brought down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to two U.S. officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation, said President Joe Biden had given the go-ahead. In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

They said it was unclear whether a final decision had yet been made by President Joe Biden.

The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the Atlantic coast. In preparation for the operation, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coastline, including the airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, until at least 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The FAA was rerouting air traffic from the area and warned of delays as a result of the flight restrictions.

The Coast Guard also advised mariners to immediately leave the area because of U.S. military operations “that present a significant hazard.”

