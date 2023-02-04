Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla.

Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across their radar over the years, deputies say justice and closure have yet to be delivered to Faith’s family.

However, the Sheriff’s Office says they continue to work with each tip they receive regarding the case.

Officials say they hope to discover “the missing piece,” in Faith’s case by combing through old evidence with new technology.

Officials say they also plan to “have fresh eyes review the case” and will continue to work with citizen reports and tips.

If you know anything that could help officials find Faith - contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

