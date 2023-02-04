Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022.

“She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”

Rowell said after working a 14-hour shift at his job, he went over to his friend’s house to check on her. After being there for a while, he said he went outside to check on things.

“I went around the corner of the house. I come up to the corner and there’s a flashlight and a shotgun in my face,” he said. “So I grabbed the shotgun and I threw it out of my face and then someone tried to hit me and then I got into a fight with three men.”

During the brawl with the three men, Rowell said he was knocked unconscious.

“What woke me up was initially getting shot in the back,” he explained.

Mary Kay Rowell, Travis’ mother, said once she got the call about Travis, she rushed to the hospital.

“He had a collapsed lung, and five broken ribs, and she (the doctor) told us to say goodbyes. That the chances of his survival were very, very slim,” the man’s mother said.

Mary Kay said doctors told her Travis had several birdshot pellets in his body, with one of them just inches away from his heart.

She said the impact of the shooting not only bruised her son, but herself and their family.

“I was the one that had to change his bandages, I was the one that has to hold him as he cried and screamed in pain,” Mary Kay said. “I’m the one that had to take care of every need because there was nothing he could do. It affected all of us. His entire family. He’s got two brothers that it has affected because we all want to look out for Travis and try to help him in the areas that he needs help.”

It’s been almost a year since Rowell was shot, and he said there’s still a long way to go before he recovers. He has a long way to go, both physically and mentally.

“Me personally, I know that when I hear fireworks now, I can’t think about that without thinking about getting shot,” Travis said. “It’s the same sound to me, basically. I have nightmares, I have anxiety issues. It’s full force reaching out through my life. It’s hard.”

Rowell said he and his family are struggling to come up with the financial help needed for his next surgery and therapy sessions. If you would like to help Rowell you can donate here.

