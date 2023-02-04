Quiet, warmer stretch on the way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our stretch of quiet weather continues with a nice warm up into next week.

First Alert Headlines

Warming above normal next week

Still chilly at night

No rain until late week

It was a chilly Saturday, but the coldest temperatures are now behind us. While it’s still chilly for Sunday morning, clouds keeps us a bit warmer than Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s in the mountains to the low 30s in the Upstate. It won’t be as sunny with mostly to partly cloudy skies. But temperatures still climb nicely to highs in the mid 50s which is about where we should be in early February.

Monday kicks off the new week with some fabulous weather! Morning lows are in the low to mid 30s, but we warm up quickly under a mostly sunny sky to highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the low 60s in the Upstate. Tuesday looks pretty similar with just a few more clouds over the area. Wednesday remains rain free but it becomes mostly cloudy. However, highs are in the low to mid 60s across the area, running about 10° above normal.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday, lingering into Friday as well making for wet end to the week. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the low to mid 60s in the Upstate and the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains. However, it turns colder for the weekend with highs returning to the 40s and 50s with a lingering chance for precipitation in the mountains.

