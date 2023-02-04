Alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted in the sky across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been numerous reports of a suspicious floating object that has been spotted in the sky across the Upstate.

FOX Carolina has received calls from multiple viewers questioning whether the object is the Chinese spy balloon.

This graphic below is based off reports that it was spotted in South Carolina.

A model that shows the trajectory of the alleged Chinese spy balloon after reports that it was spotted in South Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. (Fox Carolina News)

We have received calls of the sighting in Union, Pickens, Greenville and Cherokee County.

We are currently reaching out to multiple agencies and officials to get this confirmed, and will update this article when we learn more.

