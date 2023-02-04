Upstate man accused of kidnapping two teenagers in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping two teenagers and pointing a gun at them.

Deputies said 50-year-old Martin Altamirano Pena Altamirano was taken into custody today and charged with kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, their investigation began when they responded to a Dollar General on Highland Highway in Mountain Rest Thursday evening for a disturbance. Reportedly, two teenagers inside the store told an employee that they had been kidnapped and asked them to call 911.

Deputies stated that through their investigation, they learned that the teenagers were allegedly forced to get in a pickup truck driven by Altamirano near East South Sixth Street in Seneca; and later sent into the Dollar General with money to buy snacks and drinks. Deputies added that Altamirano had a gun and pointed it at both teenagers during the kidnapping.

Deputies gave the teenagers a ride back to their family near Seneca. They were later taken to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Altamirano is currently at the Oconee County Detention Center, where his bond was denied during a hearing.

