1 dead following overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after an overnight crash that happened Saturday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Highway 10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road in Bradley.

Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Rufus Lee Logan Jr. was driving a Mercedes heading east on Highway 10 when he went of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Sadly, Logan Jr. passed away at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.