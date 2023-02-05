1 dead following overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after an overnight crash that happened Saturday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Highway 10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road in Bradley.

Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Rufus Lee Logan Jr. was driving a Mercedes heading east on Highway 10 when he went of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Sadly, Logan Jr. passed away at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Faith Roach has been missing since 2019.
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from three airports along the...
Charleston flights to resume after U.S. downs Chinese balloon
Officials confirmed the balloon was spotted over the Carolinas on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Chinese spy balloon shot down by U.S. officials over Carolina Coast, officials react
FOX Carolina has received calls from multiple viewers questioning whether the object is the...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted in Upstate