Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning.

USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m.

The 1.6 magnitude quake also had a depth of 5 kilometers.

