Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

Greenville County deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old last seen on Friday in Berea.
Greenville County deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old last seen on Friday in Berea.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea.

Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with short black hair and brown hair. He was seen wearing a beige pants with a black sweater, grey shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Deputies said he is believed to be with his 18-year-old sister, Estella Leiva Domingo and the pair could be heading to Kissimmee Florida.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
Earthquake
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
Paul Miles
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out after Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area