Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea.

Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with short black hair and brown hair. He was seen wearing a beige pants with a black sweater, grey shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Deputies said he is believed to be with his 18-year-old sister, Estella Leiva Domingo and the pair could be heading to Kissimmee Florida.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.