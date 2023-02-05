Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!

FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere.

When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature, clouds start to form out of ice crystals rather than water droplets.

Chrissy says the ice crystals act like a prism, refracting the light and creating a halo around the moon.

