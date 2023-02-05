Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast.

MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Sunday he wasn’t aware of any reports of debris within city limits. He added that any further information on the recovery efforts would come from federal authorities.

“We’re just concerned about anything that would come onto the here, securing that turning it over to the property authorities,” he said.

The department is asking residents in the city to report any debris they see by calling police dispatch at 843-918-1382.

The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.

Police also say “debris should not be touched, moved, or removed.”

Anyone who sees debris within the county is asked to call 843-248-1520.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department released a similar statement, adding that anyone in the city that sees debris should call 843-280-5511. In Surfside Beach, residents are asked to call 843-913-6368 to report any debris.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.