Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Possible debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down was spotted Sunday at a North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp.

WMBF News viewer Brady Deal sent in footage from the Johnny Causey Landing, showing what appears to be the downed balloon on a boat close to shore along with military personnel.

The balloon was shot down at around 3 p.m. Saturday after being spotted as it made its way across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

WMBF News has reached out to the Department of Defense for more information.

In an off-camera update late Saturday, a senior military official said ships with the Navy and Coast Guard are in the area establishing a perimeter for a search.

Debris is believed to be in 47 feet of water, but the official added that the recovery should be fairly easy as they prepared for it to be in deeper water.

Navy divers are also available if needed, the military official said.

A senior defense official added that the Department of Defense “took immediate steps to protect against the balloon’s collection of sensitive information, mitigating its intelligence value to the PRC.” It was also noted that the balloon never posted “a military of physical threat to the American people.”

Back home, authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to report any debris they see washing up on shore. They also advised against interacting with it in any way.

