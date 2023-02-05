Quiet, warmer stretch on the way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our stretch of quiet weather continues with a nice warm up this week.

First Alert Headlines

Warming above normal this week

Dry start with plenty of sun

Rain chances return late week

After a pleasantly mild Sunday, the evening cools off quickly. Temperatures drop into the 40s after sunset as the sky clears out. So if you’re heading out for some last minute errands or weekend fun, make sure have a coat.

Monday kicks off the new week with some fabulous weather! Morning lows are in the low to mid 30s, but it warms up quickly under a mainly sunny sky to highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the low 60s in the Upstate.

Mild and sunny (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday looks pretty similar temperature-wise with just a few more clouds over the area. Wednesday remains rain free but it becomes mostly cloudy. Highs are in the low to mid 60s across the area, running about 10° above normal.

Quiet and pleasant early week (Fox Carolina)

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday. Scattered showers arrive early in the morning and pass over the area on and off through much of the day. Rainfall totals are light at less than half an inch. Friday’s rain forecast is a little more tricky. The bulk of the rain is to our east, focused along a cold front. The placement of the front determines who gets rain on Friday. The Euro model keeps the further east, giving just lower parts of the Upstate and chance for showers. The GFS model is a little more west bringing rain into the southern and eastern parts of the Upstate. It’s still several days out, so we have time to fine tune the forecast. Temperatures remain warm for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s in the Upstate and the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Cold front brings scattered showers (Fox Carolina)

A secondary cold front sweeps through late Friday into Saturday, however this front is even more moisture starved than the first. The best chance to see precipitation late Friday and into Saturday is in the mountains along the North Carolina-Tennessee border. And with falling temperatures behind the front, mountain snow is not out of the question. It turns colder for the weekend with highs returning to the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday and morning lows back below freezing.

