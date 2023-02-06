Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates after man shot inside home
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a man was shot.
Officials say the shooting took place shortly after midnight on Friday in the victim’s home on Black Locust Drive near Weaverville.
Deputies say the victim - Alejandro Cedillo-Morales - was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Cúrate Bar & Restaurant posted a link to a gofundme for Cedillo-Morales, saying he is a long time employee.
If you know anything that could help authorities with this case, contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
