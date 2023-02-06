Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates after man shot inside home

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a man was shot.

Officials say the shooting took place shortly after midnight on Friday in the victim’s home on Black Locust Drive near Weaverville.

Deputies say the victim - Alejandro Cedillo-Morales - was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Cúrate Bar & Restaurant posted a link to a gofundme for Cedillo-Morales, saying he is a long time employee.

If you know anything that could help authorities with this case, contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.